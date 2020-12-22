Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.43.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $528.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.62. The firm has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,936 shares of company stock worth $104,715,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

