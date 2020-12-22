Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NEWA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 9,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,457. Newater Technology has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

