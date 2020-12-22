Newmark Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,508% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $5,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 616,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

