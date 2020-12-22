News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in News by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NWSA opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.63. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

