NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.69. NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36. The stock has a market cap of C$13.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.66.

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

