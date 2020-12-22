NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at $99,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.36.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $273.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

