NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Rowe increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

