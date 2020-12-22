NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.03.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.