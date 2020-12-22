Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Nimiq has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,791,876,358 coins and its circulating supply is 7,048,126,358 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

