NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $21.12 on Friday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.06.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

