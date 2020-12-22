Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €2.95 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.68 ($4.33).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.