Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after acquiring an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $9,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 472,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 434,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

