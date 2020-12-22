Nord/LB Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €49.63 ($58.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.82. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €51.50 ($60.59). The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 49.63.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.