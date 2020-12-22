Nordson Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $195.82 on Monday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.68. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,870,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Nordson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nordson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

