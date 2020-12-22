Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 1,651,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 768,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.