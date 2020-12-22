NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) versus FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Head-To-Head Analysis

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NTN Buzztime and FOX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A FOX 3 9 7 0 2.21

FOX has a consensus target price of $28.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTN Buzztime and FOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.31 -$2.05 million N/A N/A FOX $12.30 billion 1.34 $999.00 million $2.48 11.18

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Risk and Volatility

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% FOX 13.00% 16.65% 8.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FOX beats NTN Buzztime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, and arcade games. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of June 30, 2020, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 1,219 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprises motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment; MyNetworkTV, a programming distribution service; Fox Alternative Entertainment, a full-service production studio that develops and produces unscripted and alternative programming; Bento Box, which develops and produces animated programing; and Tubi, a free advertising-supported video-on-demand service. This segment owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production and post-production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.