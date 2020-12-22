Nuformix plc (NFX.L) (LON:NFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Nuformix plc (NFX.L) (LON:NFX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.77 ($0.04), with a volume of 3547749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.51.

Nuformix plc (NFX.L) Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

