NuShares Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $539.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010933 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,016,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,449,936,622 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.