Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 280.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 114.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

