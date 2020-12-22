Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.99

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.34. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 180,412 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 59.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 32.1% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

