Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.63

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $13.22. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 21,975 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 112,717 shares of company stock worth $1,392,149 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 246,647 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

