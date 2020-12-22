Oasis Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.83 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $80.86 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00134578 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00487021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00053013 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000141 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011478 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

