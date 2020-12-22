Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. Octopus Apollo VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.84.

In other news, insider Christopher Powles acquired 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,331.20 ($6,965.25). Also, insider Murray Steele purchased 22,536 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,817.28 ($14,132.85).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

