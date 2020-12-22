Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $14.73 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 110,882 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 215,200 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

