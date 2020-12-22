On.Live One Day Trading Volume Reaches $770.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market capitalization of $193,155.28 and approximately $770.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00355108 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027411 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

