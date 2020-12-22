On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) Insider Sells £14,040,000 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).
Shares of On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 353 ($4.61). 161,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,523. On the Beach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £555.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.95.
About On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L)
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.
