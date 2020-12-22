On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) Insider Sells £14,040,000 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 353 ($4.61). 161,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,523. On the Beach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £555.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.95.

Get On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) alerts:

About On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.