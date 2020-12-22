OneLedger Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $145,979.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, BitForex and Kucoin. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00356995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002370 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,686,254 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, UEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinEx, IDEX, BitForex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.