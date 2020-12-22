OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Purchases $19,776.00 in Stock

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $55,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OPHC stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.