Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,796,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,536,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSE:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.