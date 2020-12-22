Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $13.50 on Monday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Organovo worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

