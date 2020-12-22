Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives $9.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OESX. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OESX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,512. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.32 and a beta of 2.66. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 384,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 375,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

