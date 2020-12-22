Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE OR traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$15.59. The company had a trading volume of 334,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,893. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.94. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5692669 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

