OST (OST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. OST has a market cap of $9.01 million and $2.31 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00347594 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (OST) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

