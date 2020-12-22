OTR Global Upgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Positive

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $249.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

