Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Otter Tail by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Otter Tail by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

