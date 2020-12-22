Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Sets New 1-Year High at $945.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 927 ($12.11), with a volume of 3599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 923 ($12.06).

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 856.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 823.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £769.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($254,768.75). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

