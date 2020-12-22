Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,127 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $382,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.