PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) will post sales of $711.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $699.55 million and the highest is $723.77 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE accounts for about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:PAE opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

