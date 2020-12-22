Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innoviva by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innoviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

