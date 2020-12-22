Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.