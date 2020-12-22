Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 13,977 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

