Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 30,642 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 273.8% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.62.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

