Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,719,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.77.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $229.65 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -120.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $188.51.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

