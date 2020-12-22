Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

