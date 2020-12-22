Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Down 5.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.15. 2,372,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,368,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after acquiring an additional 806,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $49,914,000. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its position in Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 215,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

