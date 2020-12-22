Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $685,433.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $685,433.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003064 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,562,168 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

