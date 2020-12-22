Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

PGPHF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Partners Group stock remained flat at $$1,144.96 on Thursday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $535.00 and a 52 week high of $1,159.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,061.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.09.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

