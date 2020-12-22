Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $6.43 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,369.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

