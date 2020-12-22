Paul R. Auvil III Sells 25,000 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFPT traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.87. 810,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 294.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,616,000 after purchasing an additional 823,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Proofpoint by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

