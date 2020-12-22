PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Tops $169,031.37

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $169,031.37 and approximately $85.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00725092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00166055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00375061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00106710 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

